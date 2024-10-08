Play

The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha election undermined by dominance of the Bharatiya Janata Party as it failed to secure a majority and had to seek the support of alliance partners to form the government.

Despite this, it is pressing ahead with its Hinduva agenda. Its rhetoric about a Uniform Civil Code, a National Register of Citizens and “love jihad” laws to restrict interfaith marriages has not ceased. State governments controlled by the party did not stop using bulldozers against homes and properties of people alleged to have broken the law – most of them Muslim.

Over the next few years, how will the ruling party continue to use Hindutva to reshape India? What role will the BJP’s parent organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and other associated Hindutva bodies play in helping it realise its supremacist mission?

Author and activist Tushar Gandhi, peace activist and writer Ram Punyani and researcher Irfan Engineer consider the possibilities with author and peace activist Harsh Mander in the latest episode of Yeh Daag Daag Ujala, Karwan e Mohabbat’s discussion series on the state of the republic.

The name of Karwan e Mohabbat’s Yeh Daag Daag Ujala series is a tribute to the iconic poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz.