#justnow road submerged next to upcoming #Ekya international school with #ukg fees around 4-5 lakh, next to school Apartment complex with rent 60k for 2 BHK ,next to it IT companies with turn around 1000s of crores / year. This is #Mahadevpura #ITHub #BengaluruRains #Balagereroad pic.twitter.com/q3pWXP6Pq7