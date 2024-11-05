Play

As the US gets ready to go to the polls in the most consequential election in a generation, long-time journalist Sreenath Srinivasan chats with a slate of experts to explain what’s at stake.

Srinivasan, who taught at the Columbia School of Journalism in New York for more than two decades, is the president of the South Asian Journalists Association.

Brandon Jones is the director of political campaigns for the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Action Fund.

Mary C.Curtis is a columnist for Roll Call, host of the Equal Time podcast and a contributor to the What Next podcast.

