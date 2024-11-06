Play

As the US votes in the most consequential election in a generation, long-time journalist Sreenath Srinivasan chats with a slate of experts to explain what’s at stake.

Srinivasan, who taught at the Columbia School of Journalism in New York for more than two decades, is the president of the South Asian Journalists Association.

Randall Yip is the founder and editor of AsAmNews. Their coverage has focused on Asian American and Pacific Islander voters in several swing states and Arab American voters in Michigan.

Mary C.Curtis is a columnist for Roll Call , host of the Equal Time podcast and a contributor to the What Next podcast.

