Reading
1
Kashmir: Lithium mining plans put off indefinitely with no bidders, expert criticism
2
Why India must decolonise the rigid naming format required for official documents
3
‘The City and Its Uncertain Walls’: Haruki Murakami’s novel is pre-packaged for consumption
4
Trump vows 100% tariffs on BRICS nations if they develop currency to replace US dollar
5
In a painting of Jehangir’s turkey, a glimpse of the complex history of food
6
Can camel milk make the journey from arid deserts to India’s chic urban patisseries?
7
Amitav Ghosh: In this time of monstrous anomalies, we must recognise that the Earth is judging us
8
Ramachandra Guha: Why Jasprit Bumrah looks set to become India’s finest bowler-captain yet
9
Waste colonialism: The real reason why poorer countries are blamed for plastic pollution
10
‘Status crimes’: Are Indian Muslims being criminalised simply for being Muslim?