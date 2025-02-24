Reading
1
‘The way a sari is worn is a living dictionary of India’s stories’: Cultural historian Malvika Singh
2
From Pune to Delhi, riverfront projects are all the rage. But evidence shows they harm rivers
3
Five years later: Delhi Police’s riots conspiracy case is built on sand
4
‘Superboys of Malegaon’ director Reema Kagti: ‘A film that celebrates the magic of cinema’
5
‘Gods, Guns and Missionaries’: A thorough study of how Hindu identity was shaped by colonialism
6
How to move on from feeling stuck in life
7
Fiction: Two Indian institutions are keen to produce silicon, but someone wants to spoil their plans
8
Was China’s mega dam announcement a trial balloon?
9
Why drones are surveying Indian villages
10
India’s friendship with Jordan was catalysed by a meeting in Tehran in 1949