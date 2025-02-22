Reading
1
‘Gods, Guns and Missionaries’: A thorough study of how Hindu identity was shaped by colonialism
2
From Pune to Delhi, riverfront projects are all the rage. But evidence shows they harm rivers
3
Odisha university suicide: 159 students return to Nepal, allege inhuman treatment
4
‘The way a sari is worn is a living dictionary of India’s stories’: Cultural historian Malvika Singh
5
Why is Google Maps misdirecting users in India?
6
‘Wonderland of Words’: Shashi Tharoor’s ‘seriously funny’ book on the quirks of the English language
7
Fiction: Two Indian institutions are keen to produce silicon, but someone wants to spoil their plans
8
World Bank cancels funding for 4 waste-to-energy plants in Gujarat after residents object
9
The psychology of making a change to your life – and sticking with it
10
A new book examines the rich and fascinating history of Kutch, spanning nearly three centuries