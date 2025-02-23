Reading
-
1
Fiction: Two Indian institutions are keen to produce silicon, but someone wants to spoil their plans
-
2
‘Gods, Guns and Missionaries’: A thorough study of how Hindu identity was shaped by colonialism
-
3
From Pune to Delhi, riverfront projects are all the rage. But evidence shows they harm rivers
-
4
‘The way a sari is worn is a living dictionary of India’s stories’: Cultural historian Malvika Singh
-
5
Congress questions BJP about Trump’s USAID funds ‘for friend Modi’ claim
-
6
Germany’s firewall against the far right has crumbled – the consequences are immeasurable
-
7
Perumal Murugan’s intimate look into the lives of his college students from small-town Tamil Nadu
-
8
The psychology of making a change to your life – and sticking with it
-
9
‘Golwalkar’: MS Golwalkar’s single-minded pursuit of a Hindu Rashtra and the forces that aided him
-
10
World Bank cancels funding for 4 waste-to-energy plants in Gujarat after residents object