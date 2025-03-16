Reading
-
1
Automation and surveillance in Bangladesh garment factories cuts wages, pushes out women workers
-
2
The UK wants to ban first-cousin marriages – but there’s an ethical challenge
-
3
I am just surprised, ‘self-deported’ Indian student tells ‘The New York Times’
-
4
A new book examines urban India’s changing attitudes to marriage and the reasons for this
-
5
What constitutes ‘urban’ in India?
-
6
Wasteland to nature reserve: Urban biodiversity parks are a bounty for residents, cities
-
7
Is calling an Indian Muslim a ‘Pakistani’ a crime in law?
-
8
A new book examines the violent legacy of the Criminal Tribes Act on Tamil Nadu’s Maravar community
-
9
What the sidelining of a Delhi University professor says about India’s attacks on academic freedom
-
10
‘A Drop in the Ocean’: Syeda Hameed’s memoir reflects grief for the disappearing idea of India