Reading
-
1
‘Test’ review: Testing times for the film’s characters and viewers
-
2
India’s passport ranking drops to 148 among 199 countries
-
3
A new book studies ancient texts and ideas to identify six systems of Indian philosophy
-
4
The art of long, immersive pauses: What links Vinod Kumar Shukla to a 20th-century Carnatic singer
-
5
Beyond the hype, millet cultivation is a challenge
-
6
A doctor’s biography: Opthalmologist Virender Singh Sangwan’s early years in studying the cornea
-
7
BookMyShow removes Kunal Kamra from site, Shinde Sena leader thanks CEO for ‘keeping portal clean’
-
8
Ramachandra Guha: Ignored by the ‘national’ media, a disaster is unfolding in Great Nicobar
-
9
‘A warning to all’: What Rajiv Gandhi wrote in the guestbook of a WWII memorial in Belarus
-
10
April in nonfiction: Six new books about the complexities of the ever-evolving Indian experience