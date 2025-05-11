Play

What made Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi bend to pressure from US President Donald Trump to accept the ceasefire with Pakistan?

Shoaib Daniyal speaks to defence expert Sushant Singh to understand the ramifications of this development.

Singh contended that this is a major setback for India’s foreign policy, which has always strived to keep Kashmir a bilateral issue between Delhi and Islamabad.

