The government’s decision to enumerate caste in the next census will have profound implications both for social justice and the political landscape. What are the arguments for and against it? What effect could this data have on policy and law?

Those are among the questions up for discussion in the latest episode of Karwan e Mohabbat’s Yeh Daag Daag Ujala series on the state of the republic.

It features writer and peace worker Harsh Mander in conversation with Sumeet Mhaskar and Harish S Wankhede.

Sumeet Mhaskar is a professor of sociology at the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy and Harish Wankhede is an Assistant Professor of Political Science at Centre for Political Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The name of Karwan e Mohabbat’s Yeh Daag Daag Ujala series is a tribute to the iconic poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz.