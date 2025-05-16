For nearly three weeks after terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam, India’s Opposition extended its unequivocal support to the Modi government. But the May 10 ceasefire between India and Pakistan, which the United States of America claimed to have brokered, upended this arrangement.

Soon after the ceasefire was announced, opposition leaders began questioning the timing of the decision and the apparent role of the US in facilitating it. Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh led the charge against the Modi regime for allegedly caving in to American pressure by agreeing to the ceasefire.

“We had the opportunity to capture Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and separate Balochistan from Pakistan just like we did with Bangladesh in 1971,” the Rajya Sabha MP complained in a news conference on May 11. “At such a time, America has declared a ceasefire. The people of India are asking: Will the world’s largest democracy be bullied by America?”

Scroll interviewed the AAP spokesperson to understand why his party is against the ceasefire despite US President Donald Trump’s claims that the fighting could have possibly killed “millions”. We also asked him if his party was taking the lead to build a consensus on this issue within the otherwise divided Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

You can watch the full interview here: