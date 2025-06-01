Play

Is the Assam government functioning according to constitutional values and principles?

As Muslims of Bengali-origin in the state are being targetted and thousands have been declared foreigners, the many lapses and violations of constitutional governance are the focus of this discussion in the latest episode of Yeh Daag Daag Ujala series.

In discussion with writer and peace activist are Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, National Affairs Editor of The Wire; Aman Wadud, an advocate in the Guwahati High Court; and Paresh Malakar, general secretary of Asom Nagarik Samaj and editor in chief of the North East Now news portal.

The name of Karwan e Mohabbat’s Yeh Daag Daag Ujala series is a tribute to the iconic poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz.