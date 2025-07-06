Reading
1
‘Tell the judge he has done no crime’: The struggles of Hany Babu’s family
2
Yiyun Li lost both her sons to suicide. Her new memoir reveals her as a very special writer
3
A new book suggests ways for professionals to develop AI literacy to thrive in an AI-first world
4
As UN faces a key vote on expert to protect LGBTQIA rights, will India finally be on the right side?
5
Uganda, India and beyond: What Zohran Mamdani’s win reveals about the insecurities of expulsion
6
For Jane Austen and her heroines, walking was more than a pastime – it was a form of resistance
7
‘The Hyderabadis’: Displacement, broken geographies, and evolving identities in the city’s history
8
A new book brings a Rampur family’s culinary history and cherished recipes created by the matriarch
9
‘Sarzameen’ trailer: An Army family is torn between duty and love
10
Why a letter by Chhattisgarh’s forest department ignited protests