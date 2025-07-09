Play

Shadows flitted behind the windows of the Matia camp, India’s largest detention centre. Until this summer, confinement in these dour-looking four-storeyed buildings was the worst fate that could befall those declared to be foreigners in Assam. That changed in May when the state authorities began pushing hundreds of people into Bangladesh – at gunpoint, as we reported in the first part of this video series.

In the second part of the series, we meet a cast of characters: a young son looking for his missing father, the family of a man who had a court order staying his deportation and yet got pushed into Bangladesh, another man who fears deportation and is spending nights away from home.

While we were reporting on the ground, we got a phone call from Bangladesh. “I don’t have anyone here. Please take me to Assam,” the caller pleaded.

For the story behind this distress call, watch our report on fear and deportations in Assam.