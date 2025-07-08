Play

On June 24, the Election Commission announced a “special intensive revision” of the electoral rolls in Bihar, ahead of the Assembly elections expected in the state later this year.

As part of the exercise, persons whose names were not on the 2003 voter list will need to submit proof of eligibility to vote.

Opposition parties and civil society groups have questioned the exercise, casting doubts over its timing and feasibility. They have also raised doubts about its methodology.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has moved the Supreme Court to try and stop the revision.

In this interview with Moitra, she speaks about the process, calling it a way to disenfranchise voters “by design”. Referring to to the conduct of the Election Commission, she said, “This is the new EC...it’s no longer an EC but a branch of the BJP.”