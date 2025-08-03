Reading
Kazuo Ishiguro won the Nobel Prize for making us cry. But, ‘Never Let Me Go’ should make us angry
Why ‘Su From So’ has gone from under-the-radar Kannada film to a breakout hit
Highest exclusion in Bihar draft roll: Women, Muslim-dominant districts
A manga artist from Kyoto is winning praise for her delicate drawings of Goa’s stately mansions
Urban immobility: Why the Mumbai Metro is failing to take off
Fiction: Jadu’s parents are killed in the violence between the East India Company and Bengal’s Nawab
‘Vacate Upper Assam in 24 hours’: Amid evictions, Miya Muslims given ultimatums
For very young readers: Four picture books for toddlers that introduce them to big emotions
Sanatan Dharma a ‘perverted ideology’, has ruined India: Maharashtra MLA Jitendra Awhad
August fiction: From speculative to literary fiction, six new books to look forward to this month