In UP, a police officer assaults a woman inside a vehicle (and another officer shoots a video)
First, Vishwa Hindu Parishad members attack a couple. Then the police get into the act.
In a video that has recently emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a group of police officers are seen jeering at and assaulting a young woman inside a vehicle.
According to reports, the police “rescued” the young woman, who is Hindu, and her male companion, who is Muslim, from an attack by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The members of the right-wing outfit apparently felt that the two of them, both medical students, had no business studying together.
Then the police took over and assaulted her in the vehicle, NDTV reported.
The UP Police later tweeted that all the officers involved have been suspended.
Kumar Ranvijay Singh, a senior police officer in Meerut, told NDTV, “The police had absolutely no business in doing what they did. That’s why we have suspended them. We have initiated a probe and will take further action based on the findings of the report.”