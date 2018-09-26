Shocking video of the girl who was rescued by cops from Vishwa Hindu Parishad goons who were harassing a Meerut couple for Love Jihad. The cops after rescuing the girl began assaulting her in the police van calling her out for chosing Muslim partner and made video. @uppolice pic.twitter.com/l0eIPmJKnp — Piyush Rai (@PiyushRaiTOI) September 25, 2018

In a video that has recently emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a group of police officers are seen jeering at and assaulting a young woman inside a vehicle.

According to reports, the police “rescued” the young woman, who is Hindu, and her male companion, who is Muslim, from an attack by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The members of the right-wing outfit apparently felt that the two of them, both medical students, had no business studying together.

Then the police took over and assaulted her in the vehicle, NDTV reported.

The UP Police later tweeted that all the officers involved have been suspended.

With reference to a video by staff of PRV 561 in PS Medical Meerut, HC Salek Chand, Const Neetu Singh, lady Const Priyanka have been suspended. A report regarding the HG Sainserpal has been sent to District Commandant Home Guard. Such behaviour shall never be tolerated. https://t.co/fZ7NxCwLy1 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) September 25, 2018

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, a senior police officer in Meerut, told NDTV, “The police had absolutely no business in doing what they did. That’s why we have suspended them. We have initiated a probe and will take further action based on the findings of the report.”