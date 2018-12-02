Eco India Eco India: In a rapidly urbanising Mumbai, can its green lung, Aarey be saved? Our top story on Eco India this week looks at why it is important to protect the Aarey ecosystem to prevent Mumbai from becoming an environmental liability. by Scroll Staff Published 40 minutes ago Play Reporter: Shone Satheesh | Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla |Director of Photography: Omkar Phatak | Additional Camera: Manoj Gaekwad | Video Editor: Sujit Lad| Assistant Producers: Dewang Trivedi, Shibika Suresh | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Aarey forest Eco India Mumbai Metro BMC Print