The Tamil cinema industry recently came together to celebrate 75 years of composer Ilaiyaraaja’s life. A video from the event not only features fellow-composer – and global music star – AR Rahman performing with Ilaiyaraaja, it also includes an endearing moment when the latter corrects the former on stage.

AR Rahman was playing the song Mandram Vantha Thendralukku from the movie Mouna Raagam on the keyboards while Ilaiyaraaja was singing along. But when Rahman deviated from the original notes, Ilaiyaraaja quickly pointed this out to him.

Both Rahman and thr other performers on the stage burst into laughter and acknowledged their appreciation for Ilaiyaraaja’s precision.