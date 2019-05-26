Watch: A Polish Instagram influencer broke part of a 200-year-old statue in Warsaw with a hammer
Julia Slonska reportedly dod this to garner more followers.
Polish Instagram influencer Julia Slonska has been slammed on social media for defacing a 200-year-old statue in Warsaw’s Swiss Valley Park.
Slonska’s six-second video was reportedly uploaded on one of her friends’ Instagram account in an attempt to get more followers, according to a report published by The Mirror. In the video, Slonska can be seen defacing the nose of the historic statue with a hammer. The report also stated that the incident made her lose out on a lucrative advertising deal with online Polish bank mBank.