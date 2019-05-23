Watch: Moon Moon Sen expresses her unhappiness about BJP’s gains in West Bengal
BJP candidate Babul Supriyo has a lead of more than one lakh votes over Moon Moon Sen in West Bengal’s Asansol constituency.
Moon Moon Sen, Trinamool Congress candidate in Bengal’s Asansol, is in the news for her remarks about how she feels about trailing behind the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Babul Supriyo.
When asked to comment, Sen said, “I feel the same as you do. It’s hurtful because counting of votes is not going well.” Sen made a special effort to emphasise how sad she was, but could not help flashing a smile at the camera, leading Twitter users to call out her “fake sadness”.
On April 29, Trinamool Congress workers had clashed with security forces outside a polling booth in West Bengal’s Asansol. When an NDTV reporter asked for Sen’s comments on the violence, she had said that she was unaware because she was given her “bed tea very late” and had hence woken up late.
As of 4.30 pm, Babul Supriyo was leading over Moon Moon Sen by more than one lakh votes.