#WATCH TMC Candidate from Asansol, Moon Moon Sen reacts on present trends,she is trailing BJP candidate Babul Supriyo by over 65,000 votes. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/LFYfTTMMzb — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

Moon Moon Sen, Trinamool Congress candidate in Bengal’s Asansol, is in the news for her remarks about how she feels about trailing behind the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Babul Supriyo.

When asked to comment, Sen said, “I feel the same as you do. It’s hurtful because counting of votes is not going well.” Sen made a special effort to emphasise how sad she was, but could not help flashing a smile at the camera, leading Twitter users to call out her “fake sadness”.

Q: What do you think?

A: I am unhappy

Q: Why are you unhappy?

A: Because the trends aren't promising.

*Then smiles away*



On April 29, Trinamool Congress workers had clashed with security forces outside a polling booth in West Bengal’s Asansol. When an NDTV reporter asked for Sen’s comments on the violence, she had said that she was unaware because she was given her “bed tea very late” and had hence woken up late.

As of 4.30 pm, Babul Supriyo was leading over Moon Moon Sen by more than one lakh votes.