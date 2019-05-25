Watch: This Surat man has been hailed as a hero for rescuing students from the coaching centre fire
He helped people get to the ground while balancing himself precariously on a ledge of the three-storeyed building.
As the death toll in the horrific fire at a commercial complex in Surat continued to rise, videos of a Good Samaritan risking his life to get students out of the burning building have earned him praise online.
The man was seen balancing precariously on a ledge of the three-storied building, helping several students who were attending summer coaching classes on the building’s rooftop to climb down safely. Some Twitter users identified the man as Ketan Jorawadia and showered him with praise for his bravery
The Indian Express reported that a 22-year-old man named Ketan Chodvudiya, also climbed on the building and helped rescue the students in a similar fashion. However, it is not clear if he is the same man as the video.
The death toll in the incident rose to 20 on Saturday, with many children losing their lives when they jumped out of windows, while some died after smoke inhalation. One person was arrested and an FIR was registered against three people in connection with the fire.