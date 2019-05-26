Play

The practice of applying cow-dung on windows or walls of houses to keep them cool during summers is not an uncommon one. But a woman from Ahmedabad has taken the practice to the next logical level by finding an unusual place to apply – her car.

In order to combat the extreme heat in summer, Sejal Shah covered her car with cow-dung. Shah told ANI, “I got this idea as I used to put cow-dung on the floor and walls of my house. It keeps the house cool. Hence I decided to put it over my car.”

According to her, the car remained cool without air-conditioning. “It not only keeps my car cool but also helps in preventing pollution. The harmful gases that are released while we use car AC increase the temperatures and contribute to global warming. I drive my car switching off the AC as the cow-dung keeps it cool,” she stated.