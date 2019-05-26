In a video fast gaining popularity on social media, a man can be seen trying to tear up a placard saying “we refuse a fascist America”. Except he just cannot.

The video was shot somewhere on the streets of an American city, though the location is unknown. One of the people recording the video offers a suggestion: “Hey genius, why don’t you take the lid off? You need a liberal to help you with that!”

The placard carried a message that said “in the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America”. Possibly it belonged to a collective called Refuse Fascism, which “is a movement of people coming from diverse perspectives, united in our recognition that the Trump/Pence Regime poses a catastrophic danger to humanity and the planet, and that it is our responsibility to drive them from power through non-violent protests that grow every day until our demand is met”.