Primeras imágenes luego de los sismos ocurridos en Yurimaguas, Alto Amazonas, Loreto. #AlertasBomberos

Video: @bomberosPE pic.twitter.com/miV5ak8Gf6 — Bomberos Perú (@bomberosPE) May 26, 2019

An earthquake of magnitude 8.0 struck Peru’s northern Amazon on Sunday, killing one person, and forcing residents to flee from their homes.

The earthquake hit the sparsely-populated region of Loreto, with the towns of Yurimaguas and Tarapoto being the worst-affected. Reuters reported that the impact of the quake – the biggest to hit the country since 2007 – was felt even in neighbouring Ecuador and Colombia. Videos posted on social media showed panicked residents on the streets, and rubble from collapsed buildings.

Reporte preliminar: 3:19 a.m.



Varios conjuntos residenciales activaron las alarmas de emergencia para evacuar a sus habitantes luego del fuerte sismo que se presentó en la madrugada de este domingo en Perú, sintiéndose muy fuerte en Bogotá. pic.twitter.com/4wpSksqeR7 — Canal Capital (@CanalCapital) May 26, 2019

#BREAKING Peru Earthquake update : Police evacuate police station in Yurimaguas as 8.0 Earthquake strikes. Lots of damage reported in the area.



Video Credit : KatherineC2pic.twitter.com/mYV1rROBrk#Peru #Earthquake — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) May 26, 2019

Terrible temblor se siente en Yurimaguas!! pic.twitter.com/gyhF9kztbA — Janet Barboza (@JanetBarbozaa) May 26, 2019

According to officials, one person died in the region of Cajamarca after a boulder struck his house. At least 11 people were injured and several buildings, including schools, houses and hospitals were damaged.