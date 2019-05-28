It’s not just dogs and humans who are best friends. The bond between two canines can be equally strong. We also have proof of this fact, thanks to a heartwarming and hilarious video of a dog apologising to his brother after a tiff over food.

An Instagram user shared the video of her “two sons” and explained that one of them, Watson, had taken advantage of the fact that his brother Kiko was not eating because he wasn’t feeling well, and ate his food himself. When she asked Watson to apologise, he obeyed and enveloped Kiko in a big hug, receiving some appreciative pats from his “mother” in return.

No wonder the video has gone viral. Although you have to wonder whether Watson hasn’t been trained to do this.