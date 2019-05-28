Dancing to the voice message sent to me by a racist snowflake.

Any suggestions for the title of this performance? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DeW1zl9SIR — CocoaX (@TheCocoaX) May 26, 2019

In a hilarious video that has become wildly popular on Twitter, a woman who goes by the handle @TheCocoaX can be seen dancing to a racist voice message that a man sent to her.

According to screenshots of Instagram direct messages provided by the woman, the man was displeased by the way the woman proclaimed herself to be a metalhead and how he thought she didn’t make the cut as one. In the messages, the man also used racist abuses against the woman and even asked her to “kill herself”.

Just an idea of what lead to this video being created. pic.twitter.com/ygcd0CHAol — CocoaX (@TheCocoaX) May 26, 2019

The video has received immense support for the woman on Twitter.

You are a legit queen. — StarryKosmik 💖💛💙@ popcult 2k19 (@Starry_Kosmik) May 27, 2019