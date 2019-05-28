Watch: This woman danced to a racist voice message and the result is hilarious
The message was sent by a man who was displeased by the way the woman proclaimed herself to be a metalhead.
In a hilarious video that has become wildly popular on Twitter, a woman who goes by the handle @TheCocoaX can be seen dancing to a racist voice message that a man sent to her.
According to screenshots of Instagram direct messages provided by the woman, the man was displeased by the way the woman proclaimed herself to be a metalhead and how he thought she didn’t make the cut as one. In the messages, the man also used racist abuses against the woman and even asked her to “kill herself”.
The video has received immense support for the woman on Twitter.