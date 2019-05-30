20 couples walked down a rainbow aisle, some of the first since same-sex marriages were legalized in Taiwan pic.twitter.com/efdsL1SYjh — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 29, 2019

On May 17, Taiwan became the first Asian country to legalise same-sex marriages. Celebrating the historic decision, twenty couples walked down a rainbow aisle in Taipei at a group wedding ceremony called “the starting line of happiness”.

According to a report in Quartz, the makeshift aisle was put up in a park next to Taipei 101 skyscraper. Sixty-year-old Chi Chia-wei, who has fought for LGBT rights in Taiwan since the 1980s, was also present at the event. In 1986, he was jailed for five months for robbery. According to Chi, he was falsely accused to derail his campaign for gay rights that was just beginning around the time.