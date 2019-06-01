Watch: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez featured as an 'enemy of freedom' in a video on US Memorial Day
Ocasio-Cortez was put in the same category as North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and Cuba’s Fidel Castro.
The United States observed Memorial Day on May 27 in honour of the slain members of the country’s armed forces. However, a video made in the spirit of the solemn occasion brought embarrassment to the organisers of a baseball match of Fresno Grizzlies when it featured a photograph of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as an “enemy of freedom”.
The video featured former US President Ronald Reagan’s inaugural speech as the voice-over with video snippets and images praising the country and highlighting the contribution of armed forces’ members to it. A section of the video that highlights “enemies of freedom” displayed Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez’s photograph sandwiched between those of North Korea leader Kim Jong-un and Cuba’s Fidel Castro.
The video generated a massive uproar, with Ocasio-Cortez saying that such hateful messages “inspire death threats”.
Fresno Grizzlies later issued an “unconditional apology” to Ocasio-Cortez.