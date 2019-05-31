After Mumbai-based hip-hop group The Kings’ winning run at the American reality show The World of Dance, we now have another dance crew representing India on a world stage.

V.Unbeatable, also a hip-hop group from Mumbai, took the stage of America’s Got Talent by storm, and a video of their audition performance has gone viral. Their routine consisted of intricate as well as acrobatic moves to the song Malhari from the movie Baajirao Mastani. One of the members of the group also talked about their journey from the slums of Mumbai to an international platform.

The performance earned them a standing ovation from the judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel.