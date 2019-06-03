How seriously does the rest of the world take Trump? Well, here’s how Sky News is advertising his UK state visit. Watch. pic.twitter.com/wEa0EedoxJ — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) June 1, 2019

As the United States President Donald Trump arrives in the United Kingdom for his three-day visit, a giant balloon modelled on Trump has overshadowed the country. Well, this isn’t real but an advertisement put out by the British television channel Sky News.

The blimp was first rolled out during Trump’s visit to the country in July 2018. The balloon depicts Trump as an angry child, wearing a diaper and holding a cellphone.

The Sky News advertisement features the blimp casting a shadow over London with an ominous message that says “he’s back”.

According to Mashable, Leo Murray was the first person to fly helium-filled, 19.7-foot-tall Trump’s blimp in July 2018. Almost 10,000 people had signed a petition asking London Mayor Sadiq Khan to permit the balloon to be flown.