After a Mumbai hip-hop group floored judges and audiences alike on the US reality show America’s Got Talent, another Indian group has taken its edge-of-the-seat performance to the international stage.

The Bir Khalsa Group showcased a stunt-filled act that stunned the judges, Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell. In a very tense moment, one of the members, Jagdeep Singh lay on the ground with coconuts and watermelons around him while Kawaljit Singh smashed them with a hammer - blindfolded!

Many in the audience were on tenterhooks as Kawaljit went about his task calmly. The performance earned them a standing ovation.