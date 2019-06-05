Play

In an interaction with NDTV, Bengali filmmaker-actor Aparna Sen has said that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is digging her own grave by reacting aggressively to slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” in the state.

According to a video posted by news agency ANI on May 30, the chief minister had stopped her vehicle and intercepted a group of people chanting the slogan while her convoy was passing through North 24 Parganas.

#WATCH North 24 Parganas: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gets off her car and confronts people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, Banerjee says'These are all outsiders and BJP people, they are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal.' pic.twitter.com/haGjQmQYlv — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

Speaking to NDTV, Sen also said that she did not agree with the political use of a religious chant. “Having said that, it (India) is a democracy and people have the right to freedom of expression, you cannot stop them, and I don’t like the way Mamata got out of the car and tried to stop them (the people chanting the slogans),” she added.