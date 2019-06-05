Play

Eid is commonly associated with the spirit of unity and brotherhood. To commemorate the festival, Karwan-e-Mohabbat, a collective that primarily focuses on documenting hate crimes in India, has released a series of short videos over the past few days.

Play

These videos talk of simple things like sharing a lemonade and food after a day of fasting with people of all religions, and feeding the hungry and the underprivileged. The cameras of Karwan-e-Mohabbat explore a home for children who were formerly living on the streets, a busy market in the heart of Delhi, and the hub of Ramzan activities in the capital – the Jama Masjid.

Play

The videos feature a host of people from different walks of life, but a common tone of brotherhood resonates through all their messages, and how festive celebrations are better when shared with others.