In a twist of irony, a 74-year-old woman faced a real danger while she was being rescued after suffering an injury during a hike.

In the incident that took place in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, the woman was being airlifted by a helicopter of the Phoenix Fire Department when the stretcher she was on began spinning wildly mid-air. According to FOX10, the air turbulence caused by the helicopter’s motor was responsible. A line that was supposed to prevent the gurney from spinning malfunctioned during the rescue operation.

“Once we got the forward flight, the spin got quite a bit less to where they were safely able to bring the patient up to the aircraft,” said Derek Geisel, the pilot in command of the rescue.

The elderly woman did not suffer any major injuries during the incident but had nausea and dizziness and was taken to a trauma centre.