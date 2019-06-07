Play

Nature hides many of its secrets from human eyes, but evading a drone is another matter. A recently revealed secret is a pool hidden inside an iceberg off the coast of Canada.

Photographer Rodger Price saw a massive iceberg floating near the coast of Bacon Cove, Newfoundland in Canada and decided to fly his drone over it to capture the sight. The footage showed water that was naturally accumulated inside the iceberg, making it look like a pool.

According to Catres News, which posted the video, erosion had caused the water to settle in the cavity.