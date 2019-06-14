Play

The internet can’t stop laughing over a video of a Bitcoin machine spitting out dozens of £20 notes at the busy Bond Street station in London. A startled police officer can be seen warding off excited commuters as the notes collect in a bag kept under the machine.

The man who reportedly initiated the transaction was also at the scene, hurriedly collecting notes. The Bitcoin ATM is a kiosk that allows a person to buy Bitcoin using an automatic teller machine.

The video went viral on Reddit where it was posted. “How do you make that happen? Asking for a friend,” one Reddit user asked. Another wrote, “I always thought [this is] what they mean by free cash withdrawals.”

Onlookers speculated that the machine had been hit by the “jackpotting” bug, which can make individual machines spit out money willy-nilly, reported the UK Sun. However, the machine’s Polish makers told The Sun the malfunction was probably caused by one of its customers withdrawing a bumper amount.