ABC News, a popular news channel in the United States, recently recorded an exclusive interview with the country’s President Donald Trump over the course of two days. News anchor George Stephanopoulos joined the president for a day in Iowa and then for another one in the White House.

During the interaction, President Trump made some typically strange comments, including the one where he said that he has seen a lot of things in his life but has never called the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and that the “FBI director is wrong” in expecting things to be reported to him.

Trump made the comments about the FBI while discussing his son Donald Trump Junior’s testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee over his 2016 Trump Tower meeting. Donald Trump Junior had, in 2016, held a meeting in New York City’s Trump Tower to dig up dirt on the Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

To President Trump’s hypothetical question – will Stephanopoulos call the FBI if he were a Congressman and somebody came up to him and offered information on his opponent – the anchor replied, “If it’s coming from Russia, you do!”

“You don’t call the FBI, life doesn’t work that way,” Trump said.

Stephanopoulos raised concerns about information from foreign governments influencing the 2020 elections in the US. During the interview, Trump admitted that if any country were to provide him with information regarding his opponents in 2020, he would listen and then inform the FBI.

Trump also vehemently refused to believe the polls that show that he is trailing Biden as the favourite contender to win the 2020 presidential race. “I’m losing in 15 out of 17 states? Those polls don’t exist,” he said. The president also ended up tweeting about what he believes is “fake polling”.

.....The Fake (Corrupt) News Media said they had a leak into polling done by my campaign which, by the way and despite the phony and never ending Witch Hunt, are the best numbers WE have ever had. They reported Fake numbers that they made up & don’t even exist. WE WILL WIN AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2019

Trump’s statement that he may accept information from foreign governments for his 2020 presidential campaign has stirred political circles in the US and was picked up the late night shows.

