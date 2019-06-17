Watch: Bengaluru cab driver and passenger mesmerise social media users with fluent Sanskrit
When was the last time you saw two adults voluntarily hold a conversation in Sanskrit?
In a video that thousands are marvelling at, a cab driver from Bengaluru is seen – and heard – conversing in fluent Sanskrit with a customer. The video was posted by a user named Girish Bharadwaja.
The cab driver had the conversation with the passenger in Sanskrit, answering questions about his name, where he learned the language, and so on. He also said that he has been speaking in Sanskrit for the last ten years.
The video generated multiple reactions on Twitter, with many people saying that they were proud of the cab driver.
And many people were just happy to understand the conversation, proving that they had not completely forgotten the language they studied in school.