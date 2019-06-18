Another angle of the incident filmed by a different resident of the apartment complex where Ames and his pregnant fiancee were dropping off their kids with a babysitter show a Phoenix police officer trying to yank the child from the mother's arms. pic.twitter.com/pTb07lZAXD — Meg O'Connor (@megoconnor13) June 12, 2019

In a horrific incident that has come to light on social media, a couple was threatened with being shot by police officials of Phoenix, Arizona in the United States after their four-year-old daughter allegedly walked out with a doll from a store.

Twenty-two-year-old Dravon Ames and twenty-four-year-old Iesha Harper were intercepted by the Phoenix police and threatened with being shot after their daughter allegedly walked out of a store with a doll. The incident took place on May 27 but gained worldwide attention recently after the video went viral.

According to a report published by local news website Phoenix New Times, the family has filed a notice of claim against the city of Phoenix and is demanding $10 million in damages.

After initially refusing to identify the cop involved, the Phoenix police later revealed his name as Christopher Meyer.