A hilarious but heartfelt expression of anguish from Pakistani activist and blogger Momin Saqib has emerged on social media, where he slams the Pakistan cricket team for low levels of fitness and allegedly consuming “burgers, pizzas” the night before the match against India.

In the video that is now wildly viral on social media, he points out that cricket is one of the few things that bring joy to the people of Pakistan despite a struggling economy and other hardships. “They should give up cricket and get into wrestling,” he adds.

In an extended version, an Indian supporter is seen walking into the frame and consoling the heartbroken Pakistan fans by hugging them and saying, “It’s all right, it’s just sports.”