Delhi traffic police head constable Sandeep Shahi is winning hearts on the internet with his safety-rap rendition of the hit song Apna Time Ayega from Gully Boy.

Standing in front of a road, Shahi raps about wearing helmets and obeying traffic rules for a long and safe life, in his own version of the song.

Known as Delhi’s helmet man, Shahi lost his wife in a road accident. Since then, the video-friendly policeman has been using social media to reach as many people as possible in his own bid to minimise road accidents. In one video Shahi addresses over-speeding with a bit of poetry (below), while in another he talks about the hazards of buying cheap fire extinguishers.

The head constable was also a winner in the Mahindra Transport Excellence Awards 2019. The foundation presented Shahi with an award of special recognition for going the extra mile “to bring about change and highlight road safety amongst two-wheeler drivers,” and buying and distributing free helmets, using his own money, to drivers of two-wheelers.

Here’s a nother video of this cool constable with the safety version of another popular song. Sing along, and stay safe!