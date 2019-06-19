This woman was deliberately obstructing a doctor and nurses from doing their duty inside an ICU! Are duty doctors answerable for the miserable condition of public health infra?

Mangal Pandey - Health Minister of Bihar - is from BJP. Did she question him?pic.twitter.com/J9xqmkzDfS — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) June 19, 2019

At last count, 127 children have lost their lives in the ongoing encephalitis outbreak in Bihar, 108 of them from Muzaffarpur. Aaj Tak news anchor Anjana Om Kashyap visited Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in the city to report on the situation, but the reactions to her efforts were far from laudatory.

Many on social media were concerned about how she was allowed to enter the ICU in the first place along with a camera, an act that might have interfered with doctors and nurses going about their duties.

According to Twitter users, in her bid to extract answers from the medical staff, Kashyap ended up heckling them instead of the accosting ministers and politicians. It was also pointed out that such tough questions should be asked of politicians.

- @anjanaomkashyap hv some shame. u're behaving like a stulid fool.Whr is the doctor supposed to keep the kids when there are no facilities?You're scolding a doctor on duty!You should be reprimanded by ur channel head @aroonpurie for unethical journalism.pic.twitter.com/kNPnffhwnV — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) June 19, 2019

During the time @anjanaomkashyap spent heckling that doctor, three kids on a stretcher arrived there. She's like, "Where are you going doctor? Won't even answer?"



Wtf he was running around and trying to do his job! — meghnad (@Memeghnad) June 19, 2019