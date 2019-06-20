In an outtake from @ABC interview, Mulvaney coughs and Trump skips, loses focus, stops, demands to shoot it again, then chastises Mulvaney: "He's coughing in the middle of my answer...I don't like that...you just can't cough...if you're gonna cough, please leave the room." pic.twitter.com/171OlVQfdP — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 17, 2019

United States President Donald Trump’s recent ABC News interview made headlines for one main reason: His admission of accepting data on his potential 2020 Presidential election opponents from foreign governments. But there was more to the chat with ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos than we saw.

In a video out-take from the interview that has now gone viral, Trump can be seen telling his chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to step out of the Oval Office because he coughed while the president was in the middle of an answer. “I don’t like that. If you’re going to cough, please leave the room. You just can’t cough,” Trump said.

The president’s line of thought appeared to be visibly derailed by Mulvaney’s cough. Trump also asked for the answer to be recorded again.

Here’s what the late night shows in the United States had to say about Trump’s antics.

