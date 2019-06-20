Play

On June 19, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Raja Singh was injured during a scuffle with police in Hyderabad. A representative of Goshamahal constituency in the Telangana Assembly, Raja Singh reportedly attempted to erect a 25-foot-tall statue of freedom fighter Rani Avanti Bai Lodh in the Jumeraat Bazaar area of the old city.

The MLA was denied permission to put up the statue, which led to a scuffle between his supporters and the police. The police, however, denied attacking Raja Singh.

A video from the scene has now surfaced which shows that Singh may have been trying to hit himself on his head with a stone while the police tried to stop him.

Singh later received treatment for his injury at the Osmania General Hospital, The News Minute reported. A case under the sections of unlawful assembly and rioting in the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the MLA.