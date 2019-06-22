Play

Eighteen-year-old American pro-gun activist and survivor of 2018 Parkland school shooting Kyle Kashuv’s admission to Harvard University has been rescinded. The university took the decision after evidence of Kashuv’s using racist language on social media from two years ago surfaced.

Kashuv has made several television appearances since, explaining and defending his actions. Although he has apologised for his words and said that he is not the same person that he was when he sent those messages, Kashuv has also pointed fingers at Harvard by comparing their historical association with slavery from almost 400 years ago to his messages from two years ago.

Trevor Noah breaks it down on The Daily Show.