find cute baby from viral video and bring him to Denny’s … ✅ pic.twitter.com/f6BvdfnzaB — Denny's (@DennysDiner) June 16, 2019

Tennessee comedian and DJ Deztin Pryor and his son shot to fame earlier in June 2019 after Pryor’s wife posted a video of the duo on Facebook, engaged in an intense conversation about a television show. Just that son Pryor babbled intensely through the whole exchange, while dad Pryor spoke like he understood perfectly.

The two are now back on the internet, making people smile once again.

Pryor and his son featured in a Father’s Day advertisement for the American restaurant-chain Denny’s Diner. The baby, of course, is still babbling, but with just much conviction as before. And his dad understands him, of course he does.