Pakistan Peoples Party leader and parliamentarian Khursheed Shah has hit the headlines for a recent speech in Pakistan’s parliament. It has gone viral, too.

In his address, Shah reminded the house of all the promises that Imran Khan had made before he became the prime minister of Pakistan. Other parliamentarians started shouting slogans after each pointer that Shah read out. One of Khan’s promises that Shah reminded the House of was that he would not seek friendship with India if he were to become prime minister.

The situation soon became dramatic with the Speaker stepping in and asking members to concentrate on Shah’s address quietly rather than chanting slogans.